A Turlock man is dead after a drive-by shooting on Thursday night.

Turlock Police say the victim has been identified as Johnny Wilson, 18, of Turlock. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, along the 300 block of W. Linwood Avenue, right across the street from Cunningham Elementary School.

Police received a 911 call about a drive-by shooting, with two people shot. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they only found one victim, later identified as Wilson, who sustained at least one gunshot wound. Wilson died on scene.

Police say there were up to four people in the front yard of the home when the shooting happened. Witnesses told police the suspect(s) drove by in an unknown vehicle and began shooting. The suspect(s) then fled the scene. Police have not released any further information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to call Detective Frank Navarro 209-664-7319. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

