2 die after car plunges over Northern California cliff

Authorities in Bodega Bay say dozens of people saw the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof.

BODEGA BAY, Calif. — Two women died Saturday after a car they were in plunged over a Northern California ocean cliff and landed about 70 feet on the rocks below.

Authorities in Bodega Bay say dozens of people who were visiting the scenic overlook near the Bodega Head Trail witnessed the Toyota SUV go down the cliff and land on its roof.

By the time rescuers got down to the vehicle, the women inside had died. The cause of the crash is under investigation. The California Highway Patrol says investigators will look into several factors, including autopsy results, the vehicle and witness statements.

To read the full article on the Associated Press, click HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Teen's family plans to sue Stockton Police Department in excessive force claim