2 men fatally struck while arguing on Bay Area freeway lanes

BERKELEY, Calif. — Two men were fatally struck on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway when they were standing in traffic lanes to argue about a crash.

The California Highway Patrol says the men were behind the wheels of two vehicles that collided on Interstate 80 in Berkeley early Sunday.

Investigators believe the men got out their cars, which were blocking traffic lanes, to argue when they were struck by a Mini Cooper. The CHP says the driver of the Mini Cooper tried to swerve to avoid the vehicles but struck the men. Officers arrived to find the two men unresponsive and lying on the roadway.

A female passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after possibly being hit by debris.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, a 50-year-old man from San Francisco, remained at the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact the Oakland CHP office at 510-457-2875.