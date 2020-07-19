2 Plumas County Jail inmates released after testing positive for coronavirus

One of the inmates were tested for the coronavirus after they said they might have been exposed to the disease at the Butte County Jail.

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — Two Plumas County Jail inmates were released after one of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed.

Plumas County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on July 15 for "erratic driving," officials said. Officials said the deputy found the driver was driving without a license, had drug paraphernalia and had heroin for sale.

Officials said the woman in the car was on parole for robbery. The deputy arrested her for breaking probation, officials said.

While they were on their way to the Pumas County Jail, one of them said they might have been exposed to the coronavirus at the Butte County Jail a week ago., officials said. Officials said both of them were then tested for the disease and were quarantined while the results were processing.

Test results came in on July 16, which showed one of them tested positive for the coronavirus.

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns, Davis Hollister, Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff and Dr. Joseph Schad worked together to decide to release the inmates from jail with a citation to appear at a later date.

Officials did not release the identities of the two inmates to the public. The inmates were released back into Butte County, officials said. Officials said they communicated with Butte County of the release.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: