2 Santa Clara County deputies die in the same week

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office says two of its deputies have died within the last week while they were off-duty.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the first death happened on July 11. They say Richard Reynolds suffered a medical emergency as he was leaving for work and died. Reynolds was a 27-year member of the sheriff’s office.

On July 15, Arturo Romero was killed by a suspected DUI driver on his way home from work. The sheriff’s office says Romero was driving on Highway 87 when his vehicle was hit head-on. He died at the scene.

“Please join us in honoring these remarkable heroes by keeping their families and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Troy and Arturo will forever be remembered for their extraordinary service, their profound impact on the lives they touched, and their unwavering dedication to the communities of Santa Clara County,” wrote the sheriff’s office.