SACRAMENTO, Calif — Ready. Set. Go!

Runners from far and wide will make the 26-mile journey from the Folsom Dam to the State Capitol in Sacramento for the 37th annual California International Marathon this weekend.

When: 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8

Where: Folsom Dam to the State Capitol in Sacramento

Course preview

Runners will make their way from Folsom to Citrus Heights. From there they will head towards Rancho Cordova.

Runners will then finish in Sacramento. For information about road closures, click here. For more information about the course map, click here.

The traffic map below could be used to see where the road closures are.

The California International Marathon Expo and Packet Pick-up

Runners must pick up their race materials in person at the expo at the Sleep Train Arena with an government-issued photo identification at the expo. The expo runs from noon - 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

The California International Marathon will not mail out race material or give them out on race day.

If a runner cannot make it to the expo, the Sacramento Running Association said they could have someone pick up the materials for them. They will need the person's identification.

The expo is both free and open to the public. The event is scheduled to have interactive exhibits, live entertainment, panels and marathon merchandise.

Aid stations

The California International Marathon will have 17 aid stations staffed by volunteers from local schools, service clubs and community groups. Each aid station will have water, sports drink, medical personnel and portable toilets. Four locations along the marathon route will have CLIF Shot Energy Gels, CLIF Bar minis and fruit.

The Sacramento Running Association advises participants to check their gear before the start of the race.

