28 killed, nearly 400 arrested for impaired driving over Christmas weekend, CHP says

The number of people killed and arrested is down from 2020's Maximum Enforcement Period.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Highway Patrol announced on Monday that the results of its Maximum Enforcement Period through the Christmas weekend were down compared to 2020.

According to a tweet from CHP, 28 people were killed in car crashes throughout California between from Christmas Eve through midnight Monday, Dec. 27. CHP officers also arrested 362 drivers and charged them with a DUI during the "54-hour Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period."

These numbers are down compared to the previous Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period in 2020 when CHP reported 38 people killed throughout California and 573 people were arrested.

These numbers are also down compared to Thanksgiving weekend, when CHP reported 57 people died in car crashes and arrested over 1,000 drivers.

According to results from the Christmas Day Maximum Enforcement Period, 28 people were killed in vehicle crashes throughout California between 6 p.m. on Friday, December 24, and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, December 26. #buckleup #DriveSafe — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) December 27, 2021

