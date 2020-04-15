SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials said two adults and one child are dead after the driver of the car lost control and swerved sideways into the opposite lane before another vehicle crashed into them.

CHP officials said Saturn with two adults and one child was traveling northbound on the State Route 160 when the driver lost control at around 6:50 p.m on Tuesday. A Toyota Tacoma, which was driving the opposite way, broadsided the Saturn, CHP officials said.

The people in the Saturn were pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officials said the two people inside the Toyota were transported to a local hospital by an ambulance for minor injuries.

CHP officials said they do not know if alcohol was involved in the crash. All lanes reopened in the area just after 10:45 p.m.

