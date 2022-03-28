3 killed when speeding car goes airborne in Anaheim

Police said the Mercedes sped past them, went into the air, hit a short wall in front of a home and split in two

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Three men in their 20s died early Monday when their speeding car went airborne, crashed and caught fire in Southern California, police said.

One man was ejected from the 2021 Mercedes-Benz in the single-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. at an intersection in Anaheim, police said.

Police officers were in the area when the Mercedes sped past them, went into the air, hit a short wall in front of a home and split in two, Sgt. Jacob Gallacher said.

Officers were able to remove one man from the car but they could not pull the third victim out because of the flames, Gallacher told the Orange County Register. All three died at the scene.

Police were investigating where the Mercedes was coming from and where it was headed, Gallacher said.

