x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

3 million plaintiffs seek $1.2 billion from Sutter Health

Sutter Health two years ago paid different plaintiffs $575 million to settle similar claims.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A lawsuit over high health bills filed on behalf of more than 3 million employers and people is seeking as much as $1.2 billion from one of Northern California’s largest health systems.

Plaintiffs in the antitrust class-action trial getting underway Thursday allege that Sutter Health abused its market power and “caused enormous adverse economic impacts” by discouraging patients from using lower-cost insurance and lower-cost hospitals. 

Sutter Health two years ago paid different plaintiffs $575 million to settle similar claims that it used anti-competitive practices to artificially increase patients costs. Sutter says it didn't violate antitrust laws, and its volume discounts in fact lowered prices.

READ MORE FROM ABC10: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more from ABC10

California's mask mandate is due to end, so is it safe to unmask when it does?

In Other News

What's next after ending the California State of Emergency?