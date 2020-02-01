SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol's [CHP] Maximum Enforcement Period began at 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 6:01 p.m. and lasted for 30 hours. During that time, CHP officers arrested 491 for DUIs, while at least three people died in car collisions.

With these numbers, CHP said it was like arresting an impaired driver every four minutes.

Rhonda Campbell, who is a victim services specialist with Mothers Against drunk Driving, said 47% of traffic deaths on New Year's Eve had been historically due to a drunken driver.

