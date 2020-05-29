3 Sacramento men missing after being swept into Cosumnes River

A caller reported seeing the men get swept into the river and disappear. The men, ages 20, 20 and 24, are all from Sacramento, the sheriff’s office said.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Northern California authorities are searching for three men who are missing after being swept into the Cosumnes River in El Dorado County on Thursday.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that they were called out around 4 p.m. to an area of the North Fork of the Cosumnes River at the Happy Valley Cut Off. A caller reported seeing the men get swept into the river and disappear. The men, ages 20, 20 and 24, are all from Sacramento, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies, a dive team, a helicopter, and multiple fire and rescue crews all assisted in the search on Thursday but were unsuccessful. The search resumed on Friday, but so far nothing has been found.

Authorities have not identified the men nor have they said what they were doing at the river.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: