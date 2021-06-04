3-year-old dies in Visalia after being left in a parked car, police say

Visalia police say that the girl was left in the car for two and a half to three hours while her mom was tending to a marijuana grow.

VISALIA, Calif. — A three-year-old girl died on Thursday after being left in a parked car for two and a half to three hours in Visalia.

Visalia police said in a Facebook post that they were sent to the 100 block of W. Perez Avenue in Visalia at around 5:45 p.m. on June 3. Family members were attempting to revive the three-year-old girl when officers arrived and took over CPR duties.

Fire department personnel took over the life-saving measures when they arrived and took her to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Visalia police said that the girl was left in the car for two and a half to three hours, based on witness statements. The temperature was at least 100 degrees while she was in the car.

The girl's mother, Eustajia Mojica Dominguez, was attending to a marijuana grow while the girl was in the car, according to the Facebook post by Visalia police.

The Narcotics Unit found 70 mature marijuana plants, 80 immature plants and about 475 pounds of processed marijuana at Dominguez's home.

Four children, ages 15, 11 and two 9-month-olds were also found at the home and were all taken by Child Welfare Services.

Dominguez and four other adults that were at the home at the time of the incident were all taken into custody and booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for Child Endangerment.

Dominguez was also booked for Involuntary Manslaughter.

Police are also recommending drug-related charges against all the adults to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office due to the marijuana found at the home.

