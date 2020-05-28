31 killed, 854 arrested for DUI in California during Memorial Day weekend, CHP says

CHP officers said almost half of those who died in car crashes during this year's Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period did not wear their seatbelts.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Highway Patrol [CHP] officers arrested 854 people on suspicion of driving under the influence during the Memorial Day weekend, considerably less than the previous year, which was over 1,000.

CHP officials posted on social media that officers made those 854 DUI arrests during its 78-hour Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period, which began at 6 p.m. on May 22 and lasted until 11:59 p.m. on May 25. Officials said there was a 22% drop in arrests for the same period last year.

Officials said 31 people died in car crashes during the enforcement period. Fourteen of those victims did not wear their seatbelts, more than the previous year's total of 10, CHP said.

According to CHP, here is how the 2020 DUI arrest and death numbers during the Memorial Day weekend compare to previous years:

2019: 1,099 arrests, 34 deaths (almost 50% of those who have died were not wearing seatbelts)

1,099 arrests, 34 deaths (almost 50% of those who have died were not wearing seatbelts) 2018: 1,060 arrests, 37 deaths (46% of those who died weren't wearing seat belts)

1,060 arrests, 37 deaths (46% of those who died weren't wearing seat belts) 2017: 921 arrests, 45 deaths (about 70% of those who died weren't wearing seat belts)

921 arrests, 45 deaths (about 70% of those who died weren't wearing seat belts) 2016: 1,065 arrests, 39 deaths (about 70% of those who died weren't wearing seat belts)

