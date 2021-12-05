4 killed after small plane crashes in central California

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded Saturday evening to reports of a crash in a field just west of Visalia Municipal Airport.

VISALIA, Calif. — Authorities say four people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed in heavy fog minutes after takeoff from a small airport in central California.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a crash in a field just west of Visalia Municipal Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says there were four people aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza.

A sheriff's official says four people were killed in the crash. The victims have not been identified.

It's not immediately known where the plane was headed. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

