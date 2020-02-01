LOS ANGELES — An earthquake under the ocean gave an early wake-up jolt to some Southern California residents, early Thursday morning.

The magnitude 4 temblor occurred at 2:13 a.m. Thursday near the Channel Islands, west of the Los Angeles region, the Associated Press reported. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was centered about 15 miles south of Port Hueneme and occurred at a depth of 6 miles.

The USGS citizen reporting website received about 1,500 responses mostly describing the shaking as light or weak. No damage has been reported.

According to the USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes of at least 2.5 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.

