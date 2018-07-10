A 4,000-acre brush fire has closed a portion of Highway 12 near Suisun City, according to the Suisun City Fire Department.

At approximately 11 a.m., the fire department first responded to the vegetation fire moving quickly to Highway 12 after it started on Travis Air Force Base.

Highway 12 is now closed in both directions near Branscombe Road as crews battle the flames. The fire is traveling south towards Grizzly Island.

There is currently no threat to Suisun City, officials said. However, residents are asked to avoid the area throughout Sunday.

CAL FIRE is assisting @SolanoFire with a 4,000 acre fire off of Branscombe Road, south of Hwy 12, Suisun City (Solano County) #BranscombeFire https://t.co/NaqcGlBkm1 pic.twitter.com/fIqjtyxLwO — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 7, 2018

