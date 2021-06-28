Fourth of July parade and fireworks in South Lake Tahoe | Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know about the Independence Day fireworks show on July Fourth.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — While South Lake Tahoe's Lights on the Lake Fourth of July fireworks show was cancelled for 2021, a group of local organizers, businesses and residents have worked together to put on a smaller fireworks show.

See the sparks fly from the top of the Michael Laub building at Stateline, Nev., in the casino corridor this weekend. The display is scheduled for about 9:20 p.m. on July 4, but festivities will start earlier with live music, DJ’s and an appearance from The Killer Dueling Pianos.

This show is due to the work of Jonathan Ruppel, a 20-year-old Gardnerville, Nev., resident, who has been raising money through a GoFundMe to fund the display. After being disappointed by the announcement that Lights on the Lake was cancelled, Ruppel reached out to many to find funding for a fireworks show. He finally had success with some local Tahoe businesses, including The Shops at Heavenly Village.

Because of Ruppel's dedication, the show will go on.

“Fireworks on the 4th of July are a family tradition with my family. I have been watching them since before I could walk. To keep the fireworks in Tahoe is something worth fighting for,” Ruppel said in a press release.

You can find more information on the Lake Tahoe fireworks show at this website.

July 4th fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July 4th safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors but never dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.