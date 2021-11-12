x
California

Car hits 5 during anti-vaccine protest on Golden Gate Bridge

Two CHP officers and three bridge workers were struck but they weren't seriously hurt.

SAN FRANCISCO — Authorities say five people have been struck by a vehicle during an anti-vaccination mandate protest on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, but no one is seriously hurt. 

Authorities say several hundred people were at a rally Thursday, and one lane had been closed, jamming traffic. 

Authorities say during the jam, an SUV collided with a street sweeper, which was pushed into California Highway Patrol officers working crowd control. Two CHP officers and three bridge workers were struck but they weren't seriously hurt, although three were taken to a hospital.

