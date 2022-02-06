Alcohol suspected in head-on California crash that killed 5 people

The California Highway Patrol says the two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in eastern Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities say five people were killed in a head-on crash in central California, and investigators suspect alcohol was a factor.

The California Highway Patrol says the two-car collision happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in eastern Fresno County.

Investigators believe a Hyundai Accent crossed a double-yellow line into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Honda Accord.

All four people in the Hyundai died at the scene near Table Mountain Casino northeast of downtown Fresno.

A passenger in the Honda was also killed. Rescue crews cut the roof from the Accord to free the driver and another passenger, who were hospitalized with major injuries.

Read the full story HERE.

READ MORE:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9