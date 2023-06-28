5 stranded swimmers rescued from Candy Rock in Calaveras County

As the day progressed, it became too dangerous for the swimmers to attempt to cross the river and return to their car.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Five people were rescued from the side of the river in Calaveras County, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Around 4:20 p.m. on June 18, deputies responded to reports of five people stranded on the side of the river at Candy Rock near Avery. Two of the five people were teenagers including a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

As the day progressed, it became too dangerous for the swimmers to attempt to cross the river and return to their car. A Cal Fire helicopter was used to rescue the five stranded people and they were treated for minor injuries.

Local agencies have warned about the currents in rivers being colder and faster this year than in the past.

Several people have died due to drowning and California State Parks said these river tragedies are "completely preventable" by following the recommendations below.

Anyone near the river should be wearing a life jacket in case of an unexpected fall into the river. We provide life jackets at no charge in the Confluence area and at Upper Lake Clementine.

Actively supervise children at all times. Keep them away from the water.

Do not overestimate your swimming abilities. Cold water and swift currents can exhaust a person in seconds.

Swimming across Clark’s Hole (North Fork upstream from the Foresthill Bridge) is extremely dangerous, unnecessary, and has been the location of recent drownings.

By the time a person is in need of rescue, there is virtually nothing we can do to save that person.

If you find yourself in the river, aggressively swim to the shore, do not swim against the current. This uses energy very quickly and no one can swim upstream in swift current.

Many people have drowned attempting to save others. Focus on preventing a rescue for you and your loved ones.

