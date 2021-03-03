Mysterious fumes lead to hazmat situation in Sacramento

Sacramento Fire says they have set up a one-block radius where people are advised to leave out of precaution or shelter in place.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A hazmat situation is unfolding in North Sacramento.

According to Sacramento Fire, someone called for help just before 8:15 p.m. near 1600 Helena Avenue.

When officials arrived they found a 55-gallon drum at a roofing company which was, as fire officials describe it, "admitting a vapor that is an irritant to the respiratory system."

Officials believe the substance in the drum to be some sort of solvent. Sacramento Fire says the hazmat team is on scene mitigating the situation and disposing of the drum.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Sacramento Fire says they have set up a one-block radius where people are advised to leave out of precaution. Officials do not know how long those people will need to stay out of the area. Residents who choose not to leave are advised to close all windows and doors until the situation is over.

WATCH NEXT: Early morning explosions continue to rock Elk Grove neighborhoods

Despite multiple arrests, the police department continues to investigate a series of explosions.