$7.5M expansion is biggest in Mt. Rose ski resort history

RENO, Nev. — Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is launching its largest capital improvement project in the history of the ski resort with a $7.5 million expansion that includes a new high-speed chairlift and trail additions to help skier traffic patterns.

Resort officials say the expansion including the new chairlift in the Lakeview mountain zone near the Mount Rose Highway is expected to be completed ahead of the 2022-23 winter season.

Resort spokesman Mike Pierce says strong ridership combined with COVID-19 related lift restrictions made it necessary to increase Lakeview’s lift capacity last season.

The old lift has been accessing a part of the mountain with views of the lake for 41 years.

