California

8 children sickened at LA school after eating marijuana

The children ranged from 12 to 16 years old.

LOS ANGELES — Eight children were sickened at a Los Angeles school on Wednesday after eating marijuana gummies, authorities said.

Paramedics were called to Sun Valley Magnet School shortly before 1:30 p.m. and evaluated the children, who ranged from 12 to 16 years old, the Fire Department said.

They fell suddenly ill after eating the pot-laced candies, authorities said.

All were conscious and breathing. Three were released to their parents and five were taken to local hospitals but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

