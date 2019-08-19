GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old boy reported missing out of Granite Bay on Sunday.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, 8-year-old Alijah Freeman was last seen playing outside on Leona Way, near Oliva Ranch road, on Sunday. Alijah was wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

He is described as being 4’6” tall and approximately 60 pounds.

If you have any information regarding Alijah’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 530-889-7900.

