87-year-old at-risk man missing from Contra Costa County found safe

William Moore was found on Friday at around according to CHP. The alert was issued for Sacramento, San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. — 9:27 p.m. update

The 87-year-old man who was reported missing in Contra Costa was found safely, according to CHP.

Original story:

An 87-year-old at-risk man from Contra Costa is missing, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP said William Moore was last seen in Concord on Friday at around 4:45 p.m. They issued the missing person alert for Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Contra Costa Counties.

CHP believes he was last seen wearing a blue plaid short-sleeved shirt and blue Jeans. He drives a gray 2010 Infinity G37 with the license plate 922M72.

CHP says he has a medical condition and may appear disoriented. They asks if anyone sees Moore call 911.

SILVER ALERT - Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Sacramento Counties@ConcordPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/6L4LDLTFrT — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) April 3, 2021