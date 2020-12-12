Power returns to 8,700 PG&E customers in Yuba City

PG&E officials said the power is expected to return by 11 p.m.

YUBA CITY, Calif. — 10 p.m. update:

Power has returned to more than 8,000 Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) in Yuba City, according to the utility's outage map.

Original story:

More than 8,000 Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers in Yuba City are without power, according to the utility's outage map.

According to the outage map, power is expected to return by 11 p.m. The outage area is centered along Olivehurst Avenue.

PG&E sent out a crew to assess the power outage. It is not clear what caused it.

Read more from ABC10