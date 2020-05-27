Local DMV offices to begin offering appointments for in-person services

The state is reopening 46 DMV offices for in-person service this on May 28, including ones in Sacramento, Roseville, Tracy and Turlock.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Department of Motor Vehicles [DMV] announced Tuesday that on May 28, people would be able to book an appointment for in-person services. The catch is that they will need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing while inside.

DMV officials said that 46 more of its locations would be reopening, including ones in Sacramento, South Sacramento, South Lake Tahoe, Colusa, Roseville, Fairfield, South Lake Tahoe, Tracy and Turlock.

The field offices will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., officials said. The only exception is Wednesday, when it will open its doors at 9 a.m.

Although health officials consider DMV an essential service, all field officers closed on March 27 to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials said customers are required to wear a face mask and keep a distance of six feet away from others while they wait in line. Field offices will mark on the ground to show how people could practice social distancing, officials said.

DMV is also offering to text customers once it is time that staff could see them, officials said.

Officials said that the employees would have disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, face shields, gloves, and soap and water.

DMV officials said that you should only visit a field office unless if you have an "urgent need."

READ MORE:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: