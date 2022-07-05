9-year-old injured in Northern California train crash dies

The Brentwood crash southeast of San Francisco also killed three women, including the boy’s mother and grandmother.

BRENTWOOD, Calif. — A 9-year-old boy who was badly injured in a Northern California commuter train crash that killed three other people has died, according to a GoFundMe page set up for his family.

Julien Nieves of Dixon died Wednesday of injuries suffered when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into a car on June 26 in unincorporated Brentwood, Daisey Morales, who organized the GoFundMe page, wrote Sunday.

“On June 29, Juli became a true Superhero, his organs will be donated to give life to other children in need," Morales wrote. “Knowing that he’ll be living through another precious life brings our family solace while we navigate these difficult times.”

The car was headed to a fundraiser at a vineyard for a Brentwood resident who had recently died, authorities said.

The crash southeast of San Francisco killed three women, including the boy's mother and grandmother. The victims were identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office as Julia Mondragon, 41, of Dixon; Maria Nieves, 72, of Dixon and Mercedes Regalado, 51, of Antioch.

The 85 passengers and crew members on the train weren't injured.

The train crossing at a private dirt road had no railroad crossing gates, lights or signals.