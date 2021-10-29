A suspicious death investigation leads to the discovery of a man's body in Merced

A man's body was discovered in a dairy lagoon in Merced, cause of death under investigation.

MERCED, Calif. — A man's body was found in a dairy lagoon on Oct. 29 in Merced. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, investigators responded to the 5800 block of Worden Avenue for what appeared to be a body.

Divers from the MCSO's Water Rescue and Recovery team were able to retrieve a man's body from the lagoon. Contaminants found in the lagoon prompted assistance from CalFire Hazardous Materials response team who assisted in decontamination of the divers after the body was retrieved.