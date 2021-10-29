A suspicious death investigation leads to the discovery of a man's body in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A man's body was found in a dairy lagoon on Oct. 29 in Merced. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, investigators responded to the 5800 block of Worden Avenue for what appeared to be a body.
Divers from the MCSO's Water Rescue and Recovery team were able to retrieve a man's body from the lagoon. Contaminants found in the lagoon prompted assistance from CalFire Hazardous Materials response team who assisted in decontamination of the divers after the body was retrieved.
The investigation is ongoing and the man's identity has not yet been determined. The Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau is urging anyone with information regarding this incident to call them at (209) 385-7472 or the non-emergency line to the Sheriff's Office at (209) 385-7445.