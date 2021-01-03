Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to California hometown businesses in need

Businesses with 20 or fewer full-time employees could apply for help from the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned business in or around his hometown of Chico.

The businesses that Rodgers is assisting are all either in Chico or in Butte County. Restaurants and retail businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees could apply for help from the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico, with grants covering the cost of rent for at least three months.

Rodgers started the fund in February 2021, with an initial donation of $500,000, which was eventually increased to $1 million. The fund also received additional donations.

"Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community," Rodgers said in a press release. "In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there's an end to this."

I partnered with @NVCF to raise funds for small businesses in butte county that have been struggling during the pandemic. Here’s some highlights from the past week! To learn more, or donate, please go to https://t.co/xAtjfGX0ff ❤️ thank you and let’s keep doing our part 💪🏼❤️🙏🏻 # pic.twitter.com/5BGfjYjwXw — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 1, 2021

This isn't the first time Rodgers has helped his Northern California community. After the 2018 Camp Fire devastated the town of Paradise and Butte County, Rodgers donated $1 million to Camp Fire recovery efforts and helped raise more than $3 million, as well.

