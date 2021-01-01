Activist group speaks out against racist video shared by Vacaville High School student

An activist group is asking the community to condemn a video shared by a Vacaville High School student allegedly sharing a racist video online.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — "Undivided", an activist group, is speaking out against a video shared by a Vacaville High School student accused of allegedly re-creating a "racist meeting."

Vacaville High School officials announced on Dec. 23 that they are trying to identify a student accused of sharing a video of himself wearing a white fabric over his head and surrounding a fire pit on social media.

Troy Finley Sr., a member of Undivided, said he wants people going forward to speak out against racism.

"Not even as a city official, say something as a person in this community that doesn't tolerate hate," Finley said.

More people cared about a video of a Vacaville Police officer punching his K-9 partner than they did about the Vacaville High School student's racist video, Finley said.

At least three Vacaville City Councilmembers have denounced the video. Councilmembers Nolan Sullivan, Roy Stockton, and Michael Silva have since condemned the social media post.

Adam Wight, the school principal, denounced the student in a news release later that same day the school announced the video.

"Vacaville High School and the Vacaville Unified School District does not condone, nor tolerate, racist behavior," Wight said.

It was not clear from the announcement just how many students were involved and where they shared the video.

