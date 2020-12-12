After some delay, California to open Dungeness crab season

SAN FRANCISCO — Dungeness crab will be on the Christmas menu for crustacean lovers after all. California’s fish and wildlife managers have announced that the commercial Dungeness crab fishing season will open on Dec. 23. It comes after a few weeks of delay due to concerns that migrating whales might get tangled in fishing lines and because of low-weight crabs in some areas. The state Fish and Wildlife Department said recent aerial surveys of the Pacific Ocean waters off the coast indicate most whales have started their annual migration out of California waters to their winter breeding ground.