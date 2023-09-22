AI robots surprise San Diego Padres at Petco Park

Dressed up in Padres jerseys, the robots walked around the field, greeting the players and fans.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — As the San Diego Padres took the field for batting practice on Friday, the team was startled to see AI robots roaming Petco Park.

Dressed up in Padres jerseys, the robots walked around the field, greeting the players and fans. Some bots even holding umbrellas to shield their wires from the light rain.

The bots looked on and observed as the Padres prepared for their game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The robots are a promotional stunt for the newest sci-fi drama, Gareth Edwards’ “The Creator.”

Last week, the AI robots took over SoFi Stadium, shocking unsuspecting Los Angeles Chargers fans.

“The Creator” stars John David Washington from “Tenet” and Gemma Chan from the “Eternals.” The movie follows Washington, a hardened special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife, Chan. Washington is recruited to fight against the architect of advanced AI.

Take a look at the creepy cyborgs in Padres gear.

In ONE WEEK, #TheCreator arrives.



Experience the motion picture event of the year, in theaters September 29. Get tickets now: https://t.co/clL8n7yTCE pic.twitter.com/K5Bou15OlJ — The Creator (@creatorthefilm) September 22, 2023

Related Articles Downtown San Diego residents want the city to pull the plug on Padres concerts