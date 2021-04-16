Alameda County Fair announces fall dates

The Alameda County fair will kick off on Oct. 22 and run through Halloween.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — Another Northern California fair has announced dates for the fall.

The Alameda County Fair announced this week that the annual fair, which is usually held in June, will occur Oct. 22 - 31, 2021. Safety precautions were detailed in the announcement, including the use of:

Pre-purchased tickets for specific dates.

Touchless, cashless systems for ticketing, parking, carnival, food and beverage purchases.

Enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

Face masks while on the fairgrounds and temperature checks before entering.

"We are excited to welcome Fair guests back in October and our team is working diligently to ensure we continue to put on a 'safety first' event for the community," Alameda County Fair CEO Jerome Hoban said in the press release. "The Fair may look a little different in 2021, but we assure you it’s the same good time where you can build memories that last a lifetime."

Earlier this year, the El Dorado County Fair, normally held in June, announced a move to September, hoping that large events will again be allowed. In the fall of 2020, the Stanislaus County Fair announced its plans to hold its fair in July 2021.

Details on ticket reservations will come later in the later from the Alameda County Fair.

RELATED STORIES FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10