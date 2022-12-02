Alaskan man dies after breaking into a home and setting it on fire in California, law enforcement says

The 39-year-old man from Alaska was reportedly visiting relatives in Brownsville, where he allegedly vandalized a family member’s home before setting it on fire.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A man from Alaska is dead after law enforcement says he was reportedly visiting relatives in Brownsville, California where he allegedly vandalized a family member’s home before setting it on fire. The man died not in the fire, but after he was taken outside the home and rushed to an area hospital.

In a press release from the Yuba County Sheriff's Office, it says deputies responded to a 911 call from a home in the 9200 block of La Porte Road in Brownsville early Thursday. According to law enforcement the woman who called said "her son assaulted her and was destroying her house."

"When Deputies arrived to the residence, they could see the man inside was bleeding from what appeared to be self-inflicted wounds," Law enforcement wrote.

YCSO says after not complying, a fire was started inside the home and quickly spread.

"Deputies continued to negotiate with the man in an attempt to get him out of the home as flames grew," law enforcement wrote. "When he finally came outside, he was combative but (was) detained by deputies and removed from the porch of the fully engulfed residence."

Law enforcement said the man was being led away from the home when "he became unresponsive."

He was taken to Adventist-Rideout Hospital where he later died.

Law enforcement says this is an active and ongoing investigation.