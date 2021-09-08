Algae bloom reaches danger level at California reservoir

Boating is allowed but people and pets should avoid physical contact with the water and algal scum.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A bloom of toxic blue-green algae in a Central California reservoir has reached the danger level.

The California Department of Water Resources said Tuesday in a press release that lab results show an increase in toxin levels at San Luis Reservoir. Boating is allowed but people and pets should avoid physical contact with the water and algal scum. It is also advised that people should not eat fish from these waterways.

"A danger advisory was put in place today, and remains in effect for the entire lake until further notice," the press release says.

Toxic blue-green algae is also known as cyanobacteria. It can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold- and flu-like symptoms. In Southern California, an algae bloom has reached the warning level at Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County.

San Luis Reservoir in Merced County has a danger advisory and Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County has a warning advisory. Keep yourself and pets away from algal blooms. For danger advisory, do not eat the fish. For more about #algalblooms, go to: https://t.co/QKGxfcHKgt pic.twitter.com/g2VQ3RlvGW — CA - DWR (@CA_DWR) September 7, 2021

