Westbound lanes back open on I-80 following suspected carjacking and crash at the Yolo Causeway

All westbound lanes are open on Interstate 80 at the Yolo Causeway, according to Caltrans District 3.

Sacramento police told ABC10 that around 4 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Silver Eagle Road for reports of multiple shootings and an "armed subject running through the neighborhood."

Police said when officers got on scene, multiple people told them they saw a suspect steal a vehicle.

"A Sacramento PD helicopter quickly located the suspect travelling in the carjacked vehicle at a high rate of speed," police said. "As the helicopter followed the vehicle, the suspect vehicle collided with multiple occupied vehicles in the area of the Yolo Causeway portion of I-80."

Law enforcement said even after the initial crash, the suspect apparently tried to steal more vehicles but they were unsuccessful. Police eventually arrested the suspect. Police said they were taken to a local hospital for treatment and will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for charges related to the incident.

Caltrans is advising drivers to expect delays following an incident on westbound Interstate 80 at the Yolo Causeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.