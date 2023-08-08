Alleged robber killed in Butte County found inside San Francisco U-Haul truck

Butte County Sheriff's officials say someone called police to report a dead person inside of a U-Haul who was later identified as an Oakland resident.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office recently reported a person was found dead inside of a U-Haul vehicle in San Francisco after police were tipped off.

Authorities identified the man as 21-year-old Oakland resident Alexander Licona-Romero.

Butte County Sheriff's officials say Licona-Romero was shot during an alleged armed robbery of an illegal cannabis grow site at Berry Creek.

After the shooting, two other people involved in the alleged robbery reportedly drove Licona-Romero's body to the Bay Area.

One of the people involved called San Francisco police to report the incident, according to Butte County Sheriff's officials.

