The Amador County Fair returns this weekend with a fiesta theme, something that will be incorporated throughout the fair, for its four-day run starting July 25.

Troy Bowers, CEO of the Amador County Fair, described some of the fair's exhibits, such as the sawmills from the 1800's, as "living history on display."



Here is what you need to know about the Amador County Fair.

What's at the fair

Destruction derby

Three musical stages

Enchilada competition

Mariachis

Puppet show

Tractor parade

The entertainment schedule and a map of the fairgrounds can be found here.

When and where is it?

The Amador County Fair is set to run from July 25 - 28 at the Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St, Plymouth, CA 95669.

The fair is scheduled to operate on the following hours:

July 25: 9 a.m. to midnight

July 26: 9 to 1 a.m.

July 27: 9 to 1 a.m.

July 28: 9 a.m. to midnight

How much does it cost

General Admission

Adult (13 and up): $12

Junior (7 to 12) $7

Senior (60 and up) $9

Children get admitted for free on Thursday, July 25, while free day for seniors is Friday, July 26.

Every day at the Amador County Fair, admission is free until 6 p.m. if an attendee dresses like a pirate.

Parking

Free parking is available at the Sutter Hill Transit Center. Amador Transit is also offering bus rides from the Amador Transit Center to the Amador County Fair for a small fee:

General: $2

Senior/disable/student: $1

Five years old and under: Free

The bus rides take about 15 minutes to get to the county fair from the transit center, according to the website's bus schedule.

WATCH MORE: This teen superstar has been competing – and winning – in FFA contests since the age of 5