Amazon to start 'Prime Air' drone delivery in Lockeford later this year

Amazon says the drone will fly to the designated delivery location, hover over the customer's backyard at a safe height, and then safely release the package.

LOCKEFORD, Calif — Amazon customers in Lockeford will be some of the first to receive 'Prime Air' drone delivery later this year.

On Monday, Amazon announced that they would be launching their 'Prime Air' drone delivery service which will offer Lockeford residents the opportunity to sign up for free drone delivery on thousands of items.

According to the delivery service company, Lockeford has historic links to the aviation industry as Weldon B. Cooke, a former resident of the community, built and flew early planes in the early 1900s.

Amazon says they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and officials in Lockeford to obtain permission to conduct these drone deliveries.

"Lockeford residents will soon have access to one of the world's leading delivery innovations,” said California State Assemblyman Heath Flora.

How it works

According to Amazon, Lockeford residents will be able to place an order for 'Prime-Air eligible items' as they normally would an Amazon order. However, what makes this service different, is that the drone will fly to the designated delivery location, hover over the customer's backyard at a safe height, and then safely release the package.

Amazon says they will be seeking feedback from the Lockeford community to create a drone delivery service that will meet the needs of their customers everywhere.

"It's exciting that Amazon will be listening to the feedback of the San Joaquin County community to inform the future development of this technology," Flora said.

According to Amazon, as part of launching this service, they will be creating new jobs, building partnerships with organizations in the area, and helping reduce carbon emissions.

