Georgiana is 5'6" tall with a thin build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

CALIFORNIA, USA — An Amber Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi of Santa Rosa, who was last seen Wednesday wearing a black hoodie with a cherry pattern and black jeans.

Authorities are looking for a green Chrysler Town and Country with a temporary Texas license plate 12478U3 associated with the suspect, Ionita Cimino, 20.

Georgiana is 5'6" tall with a thin build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Georgiana, call 911 right away.