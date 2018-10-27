Police in California issued an Amber Alert to help find a missing 4-year-old girl abducted by her mother from Washington state.

Police in Vancouver, WA said Esmeralda Lopez Lopez took her daughter Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez from the Vancouver Mall on Thursday, October 25 during a supervised visit. At the time, authorities said based on the mother's history they have reason to fear for the girl's safety.

On Saturday, October 27, the California Highway Patrol sent out an Amber Alert for most of central and southern California, believing the mother and daughter might be headed toward Mexico.

Here is the Amber Alert information:

On October 25, 2018, at 1:00 PM, Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was abducted from Vancouver, Washington. Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez is a 4-year-old Hispanic female, with blond hair and blue eyes.

The suspect, Esmeralda Lynn Lopez Lopez, is a 21-year-old Hispanic female, standing 5 feet tall, weighing 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with Washington license plate number BLK 1552.

If seen call 911.

Confusion over Amber Alert

A lot of people took to Twitter shortly after receiving the Amber Alert, confused by what it meant. The alert included some vehicle information but nothing else.

Am I the only one having a hard time deciphering this Amber alert? What is "WA BLK 1552" supposed to mean? I'm so confused. pic.twitter.com/QtsM5M8OCV — Amelia Carder (@carder613) October 27, 2018

Amelia wrote, "What is "WA BLK 1552" supposed to mean? I'm so confused."

Police issued an Amber Alert for Aranza Ochoa Lopez and her mother Esmeralda Lopez Lopez.

© 2018 KXTV