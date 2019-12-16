SAN JOSE, Calif. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her father after a stabbing Sunday night in San Jose, police said.

San Jose Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl who they say was taken by her father after he stabbed her mother late Sunday.

The department says 24-year-old Victor Magana assaulted and stabbed his girlfriend, and the 2-year-old girl's mother, around 10 p.m. Sunday. They say he then took off with their daughter Bethani Carraza.

They say Magana is armed and dangerous. He is driving a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with California license plate that reads 7XJX025.

RELATED CONTENT:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter