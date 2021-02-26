Amendment would ban 'servitude' by California prison inmates

Prison officials say the tasks can bring swifter release and teach skills that lead to jobs on the outside.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California relies on thousand of inmates to fight massive wildfires, churn out vehicle license plates, mop prison floors and myriad other tasks — all for wages that rarely top a few dollars a day.

Opponents want to end what they call a visage of slavery.

They propose to amend the state Constitution’s ban on indentured servitude to remove an exemption for people who are being punished for crimes.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney on Thursday asked his board to become the first to formally back the amendment. Prison officials say the tasks can bring swifter release and teach skills that lead to jobs on the outside.

