American River College closes Davies Hall due to safety risk

Starting Friday, classes will be temporarily moved online for the next two weeks until another classroom space is organized.

SACRAMENTO, California — American River College is closing Davies Hall effective Friday morning due to safety risks.

The Division of State Architects said the building could become a safety risk during an earthquake.

"Davies Hall was built to all appropriate standards at the time of construction, but DSA has retroactively changed its safety standards for certain types of construction based on new analysis of previously approved design standards," the college said in a statement.

The college said it was not ordered to immediately evacuate the building, but it can't keep the building open in good conscience.

Any students taking a class in Davies Hall should check their Canvas and email before classes on Friday for instructions from their professors.

American River College said it will do everything it can to find an alternate space so classes can resume in person.

If students don't have a laptop, they can borrow one from the library or use computers in the computer lab or library. Find more resources on technology HERE.

Students who had a class at Davies Hall and who can't take the class online will have an exemption to withdraw from their class without a penalty, according to American River College.

Students can find more information HERE.

