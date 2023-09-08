x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

American River College closes Davies Hall due to safety risk

Starting Friday, classes will be temporarily moved online for the next two weeks until another classroom space is organized.
Credit: ABC10

SACRAMENTO, California — American River College is closing Davies Hall effective Friday morning due to safety risks.

The Division of State Architects said the building could become a safety risk during an earthquake.

"Davies Hall was built to all appropriate standards at the time of construction, but DSA has retroactively changed its safety standards for certain types of construction based on new analysis of previously approved design standards," the college said in a statement.

The college said it was not ordered to immediately evacuate the building, but it can't keep the building open in good conscience.

Starting Friday, classes will be temporarily moved online for the next two weeks until another classroom space is organized.

Any students taking a class in Davies Hall should check their Canvas and email before classes on Friday for instructions from their professors.

American River College said it will do everything it can to find an alternate space so classes can resume in person.

If students don't have a laptop, they can borrow one from the library or use computers in the computer lab or library. Find more resources on technology HERE.

Students who had a class at Davies Hall and who can't take the class online will have an exemption to withdraw from their class without a penalty, according to American River College.

Students can find more information HERE.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Who are the Rocklin Unified School District board members who approved the gender ID policy?

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Sacramento Morning Forecast: September 8, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out