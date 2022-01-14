61 animals 'living in deplorable conditions' seized from home in Olivehurst, sheriff says

Yuba County Animal Care Services, along with the deputies, seized the 61 animals living inside the uninhabitable residence.

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — More than 60 animals were seized and taken into safekeeping on Thursday afternoon by Yuba County Animal Care Services with the help from the Yuba County Sheriff Deputies after they were found in a home in Olivehurst.

During a search warrant to the home on the 1600 block of 2nd Avenue that was uninhabitable, law enforcement found 61 animals living "in deplorable conditions in and around the home."

Here is a breakdown of the animals rescued:

21 Pigs

12 Dogs

11 Ducks

5 Chickens

2 Lambs

2 Goats

2 Cats

2 Rabbits

2 Cows

1 Horse

1 Bull

Knowing what a generous community we serve, and in anticipation of inquiries about how our residents can help, we want... Posted by Yuba County Sheriff's Department on Friday, January 14, 2022

"The home was observed strewn with garbage and feces, with many animals in small crates and malnourished conditions," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "One dead horse was also located and removed."

Law enforcement said there was no suspect on the scene while the search was going on.

All the animals were taken to two different county facilities and were immediately seen by a veterinarian. As a criminal investigation gets underway, the animals will stay in the care of the county until the investigation is over and they can be adopted.

The sheriff's office said an investigation into the home where the animals were found began in late November 2021. That's when Yuba County Animal Care Services responded to animal welfare concerns from neighbors of a dead horse at the property.

Once on scene, officers with Yuba County Animal Care Services saw several animals in plain sight that appeared in poor condition, prompting the investigation.

If concerned community members will like to help care for the animals, donations such as dog food, pig food, poultry food and hay can be coordinated by contacting the Yuba County Animal Care Services Office at 530-741-6478.

Monetary donations are also being accepted by the Yuba County Animal Care Services and the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office.