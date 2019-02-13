SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another big snow storm with dangerous winds gusting in excess of 130 mph (209 kph) over the top of the Sierra is barreling down on the Lake Tahoe area.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the Tahoe area, where more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow is possible in the highest elevations. As much of 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is forecast at Mammoth Lakes along the California-Nevada line 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Tahoe.

The National Weather Service recorded winds gusting to 132 mph (213 kph) late Tuesday and early Wednesday atop the Mount Rose ski resort southwest of Reno.

A backcountry avalanche warning also has been issued throughout the Sierra.

The service says winds gusting in excess of 150 mph (242 kph) are possible by Thursday.

WATCH MORE:

Snow on Highway 50 headed to South Lake Tahoe (Feb. 11, 2019)

Snow is piling up on Highway 50 east of Pollock Pines, CA. Roads are now clear, and the scenery is beautiful on the way to Lake Tahoe ski areas. This video shows the road conditions near Bridal Veil Falls and Fresh Pond on Feb. 11, 2019. This area is about 40 miles southwest of Lake Tahoe, 15 miles east of Placerville, 60 miles east of Sacramento, and more than 100 miles east of San Francisco and the Bay Area.