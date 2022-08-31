Person killed after SUV crashes backward into Antelope house

The person who was killed was inside the house and the driver was taken to a hospital. There is no update on their condition, CHP says.

ANTELOPE, Calif. — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a home in Antelope Wednesday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Crews responded to reports of a crash around 9:45 a.m. at Zachis Way and Hidden Meadow Way. The fire district said one person is dead and the driver was injured.

According to California Highway Patrol, the person who was killed was inside the house and the driver was taken to a hospital. There is no update on their condition.

A photo from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shows a white vehicle with damage to the front end inside a home.

CHP said a white Expedition lost control while in reverse and crashed into the house. The damage to the front of the SUV could be from a previous crash, according to CHP, but when and what the previous damage is from is unclear.

"They had to be going pretty dang fast," CHP told ABC10 when asked how fast the car had to be driving to cause that much damage.

The speed limit in the neighborhood is 25 mph. California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

