With growing anti-Asian sentiment, this Sacramento State conference offers support for youth

It comes at a time when there is a growing number of attacks on Asian and Asian-American’s across the nation, including anti-Asian sentiment documented in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California State University Sacramento hosted the third annual Asian Pacific Islander (API) Desi American College Day and it’s all virtual in 2021.

The event, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, focused on helping K-12 and college students with college access and career preparation. The conference helps students with financial wellness, health, student aid, and more.

It comes at a time when there is a growing number of attacks on Asian and Asian-Americans across the nation, including anti-Asian sentiment documented in Sacramento.

Chao Vang is the conference chair. He helps organize the event and heads the University’s Student Equity Programs. There has been an education plight in the API community that has been masked for a long time, Vang said.

“These groups, they deserve and are warranted the same outreach, the same retention support, and the same resources when they exit the University,” Vang said.

It’s important that the API community, especially youth, have a place to discuss challenges facing their community such as racism. He urges allyship and advocacy for the group that often hasn’t felt empowered to call authorities when attacks happen, Vang said.

Members of the API community often face language and cultural barriers as well, Vang said. That’s why he supports allyship and advocacy for members of this community through programs like the conference.

In moving towards solutions, AAPI leaders encourage communities to find empowerment in vocalizing the experience of discrimination they have faced.